IND vs SL: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in ODIs

Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the third Indian batsman after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma to cross the 1000-run mark in ODIs in 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

In a thrilling match on Thursday, November 2, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the third Indian batsman after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma to cross the 1000-run mark in ODIs in 2023. He also joined an elite club, which included Rohit, Gill, and Pathum Nissanka, as the fourth batsman to reach this milestone in the 50-over format in the same year.

Kohli reached the 1000-run landmark during his 23rd match of 2023. The 34-year-old cricketing maestro achieved something truly extraordinary - he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 1000-run years in ODIs. Kohli's consistency shone through as he recorded 1000 runs in a calendar year for the eighth time in his illustrious career, achieving this feat in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and now in 2023.

In a thrilling World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli needed just 34 runs to reach this historic milestone, and he did so in style. His performance was not without challenges, including a rare duck against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. However, his overall performance in the year has been nothing short of spectacular.

Kohli's remarkable journey included an unbeaten century when India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. He further solidified his standing with a brilliant 95 runs, aiding the Men in Blue in their victory against Tom Latham's New Zealand by four wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Pune.

Consistency marked Kohli's season, with impressive half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan. To add to his accolades, Virat Kohli also became only the fourth batsman in history, after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting, to reach a total of 26,000 runs in international cricket. It is undeniable that Kohli has been the backbone of the Indian batting unit for the past 15 years, and his recent achievement cements his legacy as one of cricket's all-time greats.

