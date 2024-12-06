In the final, India will face Bangladesh who emerged victorious over Pakistan in the other semi-final match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased his batting prowess by scoring a rapid 67 runs, leading India to a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah. This impressive performance secured India's spot in the final of the U19 Asia Cup. Suryavanshi's aggressive innings of 67 runs off just 36 balls helped India chase down the target of 174 runs in a mere 21.4 overs.

In the final, India will face Bangladesh who emerged victorious over Pakistan in the other semi-final match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand relied on Lakvin Abeysinghe's resilient 69 runs but ultimately fell short as they were bowled out for 173 runs in their semi-final clash against India.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled early on, losing three wickets for just 8 runs within the first four overs. However, Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan's partnership of 93 runs for the 4th wicket provided some resistance and brought Sri Lanka back into the game.

India's bowlers, led by Chetan Sharma who claimed three wickets, along with Ayush Mhatre and Kiran Chormale who took two wickets each, played a crucial role in restricting Sri Lanka's total. India's dominant performance in both batting and bowling ensured their place in the final of the U19 Asia Cup.

