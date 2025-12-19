IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'
CRICKET
India stormed into the U19 Asia Cup final with a dominant 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal. Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra struck fluent fifties to chase down the target with ease, setting up a high-voltage final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
India’s Under-19 squad barely broke a sweat as they stormed into the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final, crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Friday at the ICC Academy Ground. Rain chopped the match down to 20 overs a side, but India’s bowlers wasted no time. They boxed in the Sri Lankan batters, and then Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra chased down the target like it was just another net session.
Right from the start, India wanted the ball—and the game. Overcast skies, new ball in hand, and Deepesh Devendran—who’s already on fire this tournament—struck early. He sent opener Viran Chamuditha packing, and Sri Lanka never found their footing. Kanishk Chouhan and Devendran kept things tight, and the pressure kept mounting.
Sri Lanka’s day went from bad to worse in the fifth over. A messy run-out sent the in-form Kavija Gamage back to the pavilion, and suddenly they were stuck at 28 for 3. Skipper Vimath Dinsara tried to steady the ship, but the runs just wouldn’t come. Eventually, he mistimed a shot off Chouhan, and Sri Lanka limped past 70 before losing another wicket. They crawled to 138 in their 20 overs, thanks mostly to India’s sharp fielding and relentless bowling.
India’s reply wasn’t perfect—captain Ayush Mhatre fell early for just 7. But that was about the only hiccup. George and Malhotra took over, batting with a mix of calm and aggression. George, rock-solid as ever this tournament, toyed with the Sri Lankan spinners, picking his spots and finding gaps. Malhotra, the vice-captain, was ruthless on anything loose.
Together, they didn’t just chase the runs—they made it look easy. Their unbeaten partnership killed any hope Sri Lanka had left, and India cruised home with plenty of time to spare.
Now, the big one’s up next. India stays unbeaten and will meet Pakistan in the final on December 21. After already beating them in the group stage, the “Boys in Blue” walk in as favorites, chasing a record ninth Asia Cup title. The stage is set for a classic showdown.
