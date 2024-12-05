Here is how you can watch the India vs Sri Lanka ACC U-19 Asia Cup ODI semifinal live on Friday.



The likelihood of an India vs Pakistan showdown in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup is a strong possibility, pending India's victory over Sri Lanka in the second semifinal and Pakistan's triumph over defending champions Bangladesh in the first semifinal.

India, after a loss to Pakistan in their first match, have since dominated against Japan and UAE. On the other hand, Sri Lanka remains undefeated, having defeated Nepal, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Pakistan, another undefeated team in the competition, secured a comprehensive victory over India by 43 runs before defeating Japan and UAE by 180 and 69 runs, respectively. The stage is set for an exciting semifinal clash between these powerhouse teams.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated U-19 Asia Cup semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6th at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sony Sports Network or stream it on Sonyliv.

Squads

India U-19: Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan

Sri Lanka U-19: Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan(w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha(c), Vihas Thewmika, Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Tanuja Rajapakse, Geethika De Silva, Ramiru Perera, Yenula Dewthusa

