IND vs SL, Tri-nation A series final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on tv and online?

India A and Sri Lanka A face off in the Tri-Nation A Series final with the title on the line. Fans can catch all the action live on TV and online as the two sides battle for supremacy. Here's everything you need to know about live streaming, telecast details, match timing and venue.

Tilak Varma's India A is set to face Sri Lanka in the tri-series final in Dambulla on Sunday (June 21). All attention will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has participated in every match of the series thus far. Sooryavanshi, a member of Team India for the upcoming T20I series against England and Ireland, has accumulated 117 runs over four matches. The left-handed batsman was out for 14 runs in his debut for India A. He made a promising start in the second match, scoring 44 runs off 22 balls before getting dismissed. In the following two games, he scored 21 and 38 runs, respectively.

The opening batsman is eager to deliver a significant performance and conclude his time in Sri Lanka on a high note. India A, featuring Sooryavanshi, secured 2 victories in 4 matches during the league stage, suffering losses against Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A.

Sri Lanka A led the points table with 3 wins out of 4 matches, while Afghanistan A managed only 1 win, finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as India A's top performer in the series, amassing 234 runs across four games. He was a late addition to the squad, stepping in after Riyan Parag's injury. Tilak Varma follows closely with 208 runs and was recently named vice-captain of the T20I team, aiming to make a significant impact in Sri Lanka by clinching the tri-series title.

Nishant Sindhu and Anuku Roy lead the wicket-taking charts for India, each claiming 5 wickets. Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam, and Arshad Khan have each taken 4 wickets.

Live streaming details

The final match of the India A-Sri Lanka A tri-series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4. Viewers can also watch the match live on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne

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