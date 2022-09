IND vs SL toss update: India to bat first, Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs SL toss update: India to bat first

IND vs SL toss update: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl, India to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma made one change, Ravichandran Ashwin comes in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka