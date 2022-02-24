IND vs SL: Team India on the verge of shattering THIS major record in T20I cricket

The series opener against Sri Lanka on Thursday holds extra significance for Team India as the hosts could potentially extend their winning streak to 10-games. You read that right, India are unbeaten in their previous nine matches in the shortest format, and they could surpass their own record with a win in the first T20I game.

The Men in Blue will play three T20I games against Sri Lanka, starting off from Thursday. Currently, they are on a winning spree of nine matches, and with another win in the series opener, Team India could become the second Test-playing nation to win 10 consecutive games in the shortest format.

Overall, they could become the fourth team to win 10 matches, which will be India's best-ever record in T20I cricket.

Previously, India did record a nine-game winning streak but were beaten in their 10th game. Between January 2020 and December 2020, Team India won nine consecutive T20I matches, and today, against Sri Lanka, they will have a chance to better their winning streak.

Most successive wins in T20Is for India:

9 wins: Jan - Dec 2020

9 wins: Nov 2021 - Feb 2022

7 wins: Dec 2012 - Apr 2014

Needless to say, India have been flawless in their recent games, handing out two consecutive series clean sweeps to West Indies, and with the kind of talent they have, they could well and truly register yet another whitewash against Sri Lanka.