IND vs SL T20I series: This EXPLOSIVE batsman may replace Virat Kohli, details inside

File photo

Team India is set to start the New Year with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and star batsman Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for this series . Instead of Virat, 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi is expected to make debut for India during the upcoming series.

According to reports, Kohli is likely to take rest during the Sri Lanka series and this could pave way for the inclusion of Rahul Tripathi in the squad as a middle order batsman. It is to be noted that Tripathi was a part of the India ODI team on the tour of Bangladesh, but he did not get a chance to play in the final 11.

Tripathi had scored 414 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2022. Due to his brilliant performance, Tripathi was included in the Indian team. Apart from opening, Rahul Tripathi can also bat in the middle order. Tripathi was also a part of the Team India in ODIs against South Africa and on the tour of England, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Rahul Tripathi has done well in IPL as well as in domestic cricket . He has played 49 first class matches and 53 matches in List A but is yet to make his international debut. Rahul Tripathi has scored 2656 runs in first class cricket and taken 11 wickets. At the same time, in List A, he has scored 1782 runs and taken 6 wickets.

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series begins on January 3, with the first match scheduled to be played in Mumbai, after which both sides will travel to Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium for the 2nd T20I. Tickets for the 2nd T20I are available on the BookMyShow app.