IND vs SL T20I: Dubai International stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

India vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka will take on each other on Tuesday, September 6. Moreover, Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host the match.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in their Super 4 clash while India lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game. Thus this IND vs SL clash becomes an important one for both teams going forward. The Men in Blue now need to win both their last two games to make it to the final.

Sri Lanka are coming into this fixture after winning against Afghanistan on Saturday. Afghanistan scored 175 runs in twenty overs. Sri Lanka scored 179 runs and they went on to win the fixture by four wickets.

Virat Kohli scored a fifty against Pakistan on Sunday. Moreover, he put up 60 runs from 44 balls with a strike rate of 136.36. Virat Kohli hit 4 fours and one six.

India vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The maximum temperature in Dubai on Tuesday will be 39°C while the minimum temperature will be 31°C. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Another good batting track might be expected in Dubai. The opening batters will look to take advantage of the field restrictions and not lose many wickets upfront. Skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first and chase the total later on.