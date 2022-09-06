Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL T20I: Dubai International stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Know all the details about the pitch and weather updates on the upcoming super 4s clash between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

IND vs SL T20I: Dubai International stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai
India vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka will take on each other on Tuesday, September 6. Moreover, Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host the match.

READ: IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in their Super 4 clash while India lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game. Thus this IND vs SL clash becomes an important one for both teams going forward. The Men in Blue now need to win both their last two games to make it to the final.

Sri Lanka are coming into this fixture after winning against Afghanistan on Saturday. Afghanistan scored 175 runs in twenty overs. Sri Lanka scored 179 runs and they went on to win the fixture by four wickets.

Virat Kohli scored a fifty against Pakistan on Sunday. Moreover, he put up 60 runs from 44 balls with a strike rate of 136.36. Virat Kohli hit 4 fours and one six.

India vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The maximum temperature in Dubai on Tuesday will be 39°C while the minimum temperature will be 31°C. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

READ: Aakash Chopra changes Twitter display pic in support of Arshdeep Singh after Indian pacer faces abuse

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Another good batting track might be expected in Dubai. The opening batters will look to take advantage of the field restrictions and not lose many wickets upfront. Skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first and chase the total later on.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.