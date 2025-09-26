IND vs SL Super 4 match: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

PM Modi dials Russian PM Putin over Ukraine strategy amid Trump's 50% tariff, claims NATO chief
CRICKET
In the final Super 4 match, India will take on six-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, who are officially eliminated from the tournament. Ahead of the match, take a look at some important information, like head-to-head stats, live streaming details, possible Playing XI and much more.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 26 at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. The unbeaten Indian side will aim to continue their winning momentum and play the finals on Sunday against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Coming back to the last Super 4 clash, Sri Lanka is already eliminated from the tournament, after they lost their previous must-win contest against Pakistan earlier this week. Before that, Sri Lanka lost to Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match. Ahead of the Super Friday IND vs SL clash, let us take a look at some stats, live streaming details and possible Playing XI for the game.
The Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka can be watched live on the SonyLIV app in India and on TV across all Sony Sports Network channels. The Toss will be held at 7:30 pm and the match will begin at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Total Matches Played - 32
IND Won - 21
SL Won - 9
Tied - 1
No Result - 1
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka - Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Meheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan, Thusara.