Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka win toss, India to bat first; Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja start

Sri Lanka have won the toss in the first T20I game against India and they have asked the hosts to bat first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka win toss, India to bat first; Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja start

India will bat first in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss, and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka chose to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. 

There have been a handful of changes for Team India, six of them to be precise from the previous game against West Indies. 

Deepak Hooda makes his debut, while Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja make their much-awaited return. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also come back for the series opener while Ruturaj Gaikwad was a last-minute absentee after he complained of pain in his right wrist. 

Here is how the two teams are lining up today:

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer, S Samson, D Hooda, V Iyer, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Sri Lanka: P Nissanka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), J Liyanage, D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, J Vandersay, P Jayawickrama

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.