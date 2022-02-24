IND vs SL: Sri Lanka win toss, India to bat first; Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja start

India will bat first in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss, and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka chose to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

There have been a handful of changes for Team India, six of them to be precise from the previous game against West Indies.

Deepak Hooda makes his debut, while Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja make their much-awaited return. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also come back for the series opener while Ruturaj Gaikwad was a last-minute absentee after he complained of pain in his right wrist.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st T20I.



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Here is how the two teams are lining up today:

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer, S Samson, D Hooda, V Iyer, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Sri Lanka: P Nissanka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), J Liyanage, D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, J Vandersay, P Jayawickrama