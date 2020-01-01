IND vs SL: Sri Lanka names Angelo Mathews in their T20I squad for India series

Veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews has been named in 16-man Sri Lanka’s T20I squad for their three-match T20I series in India.

The 32-year-old returns to the national squad for the first time after spending 18 months out of the team due to multiple injuries.

However, he has now successfully recovered from his injuries and has thus made his return.

While Sri Lanka already has a lethal bowling lineup of Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando and Dasun Shanaka. Adding Mathews will definitely bolster their squad for the series.

The Lions have also named batsmen Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella in their team with Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan and Dhananjaya de Silva also making the team as bowling options.

Veteran speedster Lasith Malinga will be leading his side's pace attack and will also be captaining his team for the series.

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series from January 5 at Guwahati.

SQUAD:

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for India: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan For

India's T20Is against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana.