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IND vs SL: Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the first Test against India, with key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis ruled out due to injuries. Niroshan Dickwella returns to the squad as the hosts prepare for the much-anticipated Test clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return
Niroshan Dickwella last played a Test in March 2023 (Courtesy: AFP)
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Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially revealed the senior men's team for the first Test against India, set to commence on Saturday, August 15, in Galle. The hosts have faced two significant setbacks prior to the series, as seasoned batsmen Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will miss the opening Test of the two-match series due to injuries. Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the team, with Kamindu Mendis acting as his vice-captain.

With Kusal Mendis sidelined, Sri Lanka has brought back 33-year-old veteran batter Niroshan Dickwella. This marks his first national team call-up in three years, having last played for Sri Lanka in this format against New Zealand in 2023.

Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya are the primary spin options, joined by Keshara Nuwantha. The latter also participated in the recent warm-up match against India, where the SLC XI suffered a six-wicket defeat. In that practice game, he took three wickets and previously achieved a five-wicket haul against India A in Galle last month.

Sri Lanka's squad includes five pace bowlers, featuring two left-arm quicks: Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

On the Indian side, injuries have taken a toll, with Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana all ruled out. Washington Sundar will also miss the first Test against Sri Lanka, and it seems unlikely he will be fit for the second Test.

The upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka hold significant importance for India. The team needs to secure victories in seven of their remaining nine matches to maintain any hope of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval next year.

India kicked off their Sri Lanka tour with a six-wicket victory in the three-day warm-up match, where Devdutt Padikkal solidified his position at No.3 with an unbeaten century in the first innings.

Sri Lanka squad for first Test: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka

Also read| Mohammed Siraj turns barber for Sarfaraz Khan as India batter makes return, video goes viral

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