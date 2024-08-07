IND vs SL: Spinners guide Sri Lanka to first ODI series win against India after 27 years

Sri Lanka defeated India by 110 runs and won the 3-match ODI series 2-0.

Sri Lanka delivered a stunning performance in the third ODI in Colombo on Wednesday, defeating India by 110 runs and securing a dominant 2-0 victory in the three-match series. This victory comes on the heels of their 32-run win in the second ODI, following a thrilling tie in the first match.

This triumph marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka, as it is the first time in 27 years that India has lost an ODI series against them. The Sri Lankan spinners, led by Dunith Wellalage with an impressive spell of 5.1-0-27-5, proved to be the downfall of the Indian team as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs. Despite valiant efforts from skipper Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar, the Indian team could not withstand the onslaught.

Sri Lanka seal the ODI series 2-0! What a dominant performance from our Lions! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/py9hzveaYz — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 7, 2024

On the batting front, all-rounder Riyan Parag made an impact with 3 for 54 on his debut, but Sri Lanka managed to post a competitive total of 248 for 7. Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis' well-compiled 59 were instrumental in setting up the victory. Fernando, in particular, was denied a century by Riyan's off-breaks, but his partnership with Pathum Nissanka and Mendis laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's success.