IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill is closing in on two major milestones while Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of joining R Ashwin and Kapil Dev in an elite group of Indian cricketers. Both stars could reach significant landmarks in the upcoming match.

India faces Sri Lanka in the first Test on August 15. This is a short two-match series and India really needs a win here if they want to stay in the running for the World Test Championship Final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is chasing something big—they haven’t beaten India in a Test series for 18 years, or won a single match in 11. The series wraps up August 27.

There’s more than just team glory on the line. Two Indian players are staring down major personal milestones. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are both right on the edge of something special.

Let’s talk Gill first. He’s sitting at 2,969 Test runs, just 31 away from the 3,000 mark. But Gill had a scare—he picked up an injury during practice, so his spot for the first Test isn’t guaranteed. He’s got some time to recover though, so fans are crossing their fingers he'll be at the toss.

Gill has another record within reach. If he knocks up 157 runs this series, he’ll hit 3,000 runs in the WTC, which puts him in a league of his own—he’d be the first Indian to pull that off. Other than a 126 against Afghanistan, almost all his runs since his debut against Australia back in 2020 have come in the WTC cycle.

Ravindra Jadeja’s not far from joining an elite group himself. Right now, he’s got 348 wickets and 4,095 runs in Tests. Just two more wickets and he’ll become only the third Indian all-rounder with at least 3,000 runs and 350 wickets. Only Ashwin and Kapil Dev have managed that.

India last played a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2017, and they swept the hosts 3-0. Jadeja was there, along with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who are both back for this series. Will history repeat itself? Honestly, it’s possible.

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