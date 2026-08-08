FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest: 'In complete solidarity'

CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill is closing in on two major milestones while Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of joining R Ashwin and Kapil Dev in an elite group of Indian cricketers. Both stars could reach significant landmarks in the upcoming match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list
Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India faces Sri Lanka in the first Test on August 15. This is a short two-match series and India really needs a win here if they want to stay in the running for the World Test Championship Final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is chasing something big—they haven’t beaten India in a Test series for 18 years, or won a single match in 11. The series wraps up August 27. 

There’s more than just team glory on the line. Two Indian players are staring down major personal milestones. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are both right on the edge of something special.

Let’s talk Gill first. He’s sitting at 2,969 Test runs, just 31 away from the 3,000 mark. But Gill had a scare—he picked up an injury during practice, so his spot for the first Test isn’t guaranteed. He’s got some time to recover though, so fans are crossing their fingers he'll be at the toss.

Gill has another record within reach. If he knocks up 157 runs this series, he’ll hit 3,000 runs in the WTC, which puts him in a league of his own—he’d be the first Indian to pull that off. Other than a 126 against Afghanistan, almost all his runs since his debut against Australia back in 2020 have come in the WTC cycle.

Ravindra Jadeja’s not far from joining an elite group himself. Right now, he’s got 348 wickets and 4,095 runs in Tests. Just two more wickets and he’ll become only the third Indian all-rounder with at least 3,000 runs and 350 wickets. Only Ashwin and Kapil Dev have managed that.

India last played a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2017, and they swept the hosts 3-0. Jadeja was there, along with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who are both back for this series. Will history repeat itself? Honestly, it’s possible.

Also read| India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan’s Sri Lanka Test exit
Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan’s SL Test
Day after meeting PM Modi, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal announces support for delimitation bill
Day after meeting PM Modi, Badal announces support for delimitation
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest: 'In complete solidarity'
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list
Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement