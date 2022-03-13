IND vs SL: Shreyas Iyer joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag in THIS unwanted list despite 92-run blitz

Shreyas Iyer continued his recent good run with the willow as he struck a 92-run knock on Saturday on Day 1 of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka. India found themselves in a tough spot when Iyer came out to bat and he would end up as the top-scorer for the hosts on the day.

India were able to score 252 on Day 1 before they were dismissed by Sri Lanka. The pitch clearly didn't help the batsmen as 16 wickets well on Day 1 alone, but Shreyas Iyer displayed excellent grit and determination throughout.

Despite having racked up a tally of 10 boundaries and four sixes on his way to a 98-ball 92, Shreyas was dismissed in his nervous 90s, which saw the 27-year-old join an unwanted list featuring many former greats of Indian cricket.

"Have no regrets on missing a ton, I play for the team." #TeamIndia batter @ShreyasIyer15 speaks about his brilliant 92-run knock on Day 1 of the @Paytm #INDvSL pink-ball Test. pic.twitter.com/oty0Cm71Wj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

READ| 'Shreyas Iyer is the boss': Netizens react after batter's 92-run knock, share hilarious memes

Iyer's latest inning of 92 runs saw him become the fourth Indian player to get stumped in the nervous90s. Dilip Vengsarkar (96 vs Pakistan in Chennai 1987) was the first Indian to have suffered this unfortunate dismissal, after which Sachin Tendulkar 90 (vs England in Bengaluru 2001) and Virender Sehwag (99 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo 2010) also found themselves on this unwanted list.

But that's not all, Iyer also scored a fifty, and nearly missed out on becoming the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to score a century in a day-night Test for India.

Shreyas Iyer's elegant dual sixes.



Gave the charge, got to the pitch of the ball and dispatched it for a huge six. One in the crowd, one out of the ground. @ShreyasIyer15 special this.



https://t.co/hYMOuZohcc @Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/EdrmYEM4ZQ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2022

He joined the likes of Virat and Rohit Sharma, to record a fifty in the pink-ball Test, all in his first-ever match in the format under the floodlights.

READ| IND vs SL 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock helps India score 252 on Day 1

Talking about the game, India scored 252 in their first innings, with Hanuma Vihari (31) and Rishabh Pant (39) adding gloss to Iyer's contribution. Sri Lanka in reply got off to a stuttering start and were reduced to 86/6 at stumps on Day 1.