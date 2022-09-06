Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's six hits security person in Dubai Stadium, video goes viral

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form of late, although a big inning which was missing, came against Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's six hits security person in Dubai Stadium, video goes viral
Rohit Sharma six hits security guard in Dubai

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shattered records aplenty with his mind-blowing 72-run knock against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash in Dubai. The 'Hitman' not only brought up his second fifty of the year 2022, but he also became the highest-scoring Indian player in Asia Cup history. 

During his 72-run knock, Rohit smashed four huge sixes and five boundaries. Three of those sixes came on the on-side and one of them even struck a security person who was stationed to keep a check on the crowd in Dubai Stadium. 

The 35-year-old faced off against Asitha Fernando in the tenth over of India's innings. On the first delivery itself, Rohit made his intentions clear as he struck the ball with brute force. It was a well-timed shot and the ball flew toward the deep square leg boundary.

READ| 'Rohit Sharma smashing Sri Lanka, never ending story': Twitterati rejoice after Indian skipper's fifty

A security personnel was standing there and he was facing the crowd as the ball flew towards him and hit the guard on his back. One of the social media users shared a video of the incident, with a rather intriguing caption. 

"Keep your eyes on the ball when Hitman is in such form," wrote the fan alongside the video. 

Watch:

More to follow...

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.