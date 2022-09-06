IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's six hits security person in Dubai Stadium, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma six hits security guard in Dubai

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shattered records aplenty with his mind-blowing 72-run knock against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash in Dubai. The 'Hitman' not only brought up his second fifty of the year 2022, but he also became the highest-scoring Indian player in Asia Cup history.

During his 72-run knock, Rohit smashed four huge sixes and five boundaries. Three of those sixes came on the on-side and one of them even struck a security person who was stationed to keep a check on the crowd in Dubai Stadium.

The 35-year-old faced off against Asitha Fernando in the tenth over of India's innings. On the first delivery itself, Rohit made his intentions clear as he struck the ball with brute force. It was a well-timed shot and the ball flew toward the deep square leg boundary.

A security personnel was standing there and he was facing the crowd as the ball flew towards him and hit the guard on his back. One of the social media users shared a video of the incident, with a rather intriguing caption.

"Keep your eyes on the ball when Hitman is in such form," wrote the fan alongside the video.

Watch:

#RohitSharma Keep your eyes on the ball when Hitman is in such form#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/8J7UXgywVc September 6, 2022

