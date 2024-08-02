IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Asalanka delivered an impressive spell, taking crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh in consecutive deliveries.

The first One Day International (ODI) in the 3-match series concluded in a thrilling tie as India was only able to match Sri Lanka's first innings score of 230 runs. Charith Asalanka delivered an impressive spell, taking crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh in consecutive deliveries when India needed just 1 run from 14 balls.

Dunith Wellalage's resilient innings of 67 runs played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka reaching a total of 230/8 against India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh both claimed 2 wickets each for India, while Pathum Nissanka was the second-highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 56 runs.

WE HAVE A TIE IN COLOMBO



Two wickets in two balls for skipper Charith Asalanka as the match ends with scores level.



#SLvIND: https://t.co/ZrezKLA1h4 pic.twitter.com/2FwMR5Q0gM — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2024

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first, but India's bowlers put pressure on the top-order batsmen, despite Pathum Nissanka's half-century. The Lankan team found themselves struggling at 101/5 before the young talent, Dunith Wellalage, showcased his skills and achieved his best ODI score to help Sri Lanka set a competitive total.

