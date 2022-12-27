IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma provides major fitness update as he recovers from thumb injury ahead of T20I series

Rohit Sharma offers update on thumb injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma provided his fans a major fitness update as he continues his recovery from the thumb injury that he sustained during the ODI series against Bangladesh. Team India are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series that kick-starts on January 3, and the 35-year-old faces a race against time to be fully fit.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Rohit's fitness with multiple reports claiming that Hardik Pandya could be seen leading the Men in Blue against Dasun Shanaka's side for the T20I series. While the 'Hitman' will be expected to be fit for the ODI series that begins on 10 January.

Rohit shared a picture of himself on Tuesday, December 27 as he was seen returning to the field. The veteran was seen running on the grass at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

By the looks of it, and judging by the caption it seems as if the India skipper would still need some time to be able to play competitive cricket at the international level.

Not to forget, the Indian opener had come out to bat at number 8, smashing a fifty with an injured thumb, nearly pulling off a major heist as India lost narrowly to Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI. He had injured himself while trying to take a catch as the ball struck his left thumb.

"Getting there...." wrote Rohit on Instagram as he shared two pictures of himself, in the first pic he was seen jogging, while he was seen taking catches in the second snap.

After injuring himself in Dhaka, the Indian skipper returned back to Mumbai, to consult with a specialist, missing the Bangladesh Test series while he recovered from the issue at NCA.