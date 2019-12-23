IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma may take break, Shikhar Dhawan to return back from injury

After winning both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies, Team India will next face Sri Lanka in January next year for three-match T20I series.

According to reports, Rohit Sharma has reportedly asked for a break and may skip the series at home

The team for the first assignment of 2020 will be picked on December 26.

“The selectors normally don’t give rest to anyone in the T20 team, but Rohit has been on the road for quite a while now. He has informed the Board that he wants to take rest for this series,” The Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying on Monday.

In the absence of the 'Hitman', KL Rahul is likely to open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan. The opener has missed the recent limited-overs series against Windies due to a knee injury.

The New Year will also see the return of Jasprit Bumrah to international cricket after four months.

He could possibly be back for the Australia series but will have to prove his fitness by playing in a first-class match.

He is likely to be part of Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Kerala. “Jasprit has been pronounced fit by the experts who treated him, and the selectors want to pick him for the Lanka series, but the problem is that the NCA hasn’t cleared him. The selectors will have to wait for the BCCI to give them a clear picture on Jasprit before picking him,” the source was quoted as saying.

Talks about the inclusion of Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav is also doing the rounds. He could come in place of Kedar Jadhav for the Australia ODI series.

“If Surya comes in at No 7, our batting line-up will be really strengthened. The problem is that both Manish Pandey and Surya can’t bowl, whereas Kedar can sneak in a few overs of part-time spin,” the source said.