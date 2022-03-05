IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja stars for India, Sri Lanka finish Day 2 on 108/4, trail by 466

Team India dominated play on Day 2, courtesy of a humongous 175* run knock from Ravindra Jadeja, who helped India score 574/8 after which the hosts declared their innings. In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start, but later in the innings, their batsmen struggled and they could only muster up 108 runs by stumps on Day 2, having lost four wickets to the cause.

The visitors face an uphill task on Day 3 as well, as they still trail by 466 runs.

That will be STUMPS on Day 2 of the 1st Test.



Sri Lanka 108/4, trail #TeamIndia 574/8d by 466 runs.



Earlier on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin resumed the innings, after a brilliant knock of 96 runs from Rishabh Pant on Day 1 had helped India score 357/6. The pair of them steamrolled over Sri Lankan bowlers as they played sensible cricket in the first session.

Slowly but steadily they combined to lethal effect to bring up a 100-run partnership and take India past the score of 450. Ashwin scored his fifty, however, Suranga Lakmal brought an end to his innings at 61 off 82 balls.

Jayant Yadav joined Jadeja in the middle but he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando after scoring 2 runs. Mohammed Shami then came out to bat and played an unbeaten knock of 20 runs to complement the star of the day, Ravindra Jadeja, who first got his century, and later crossed the 150-run mark.

With runs drying up and the field starting to spread, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to declare when Jadeja was batting at 175.

Chasing a humungous total of 574, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne put up a 48-run opening stand before Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing Thirimanne on 17.

Karunaratne was the next man to go back to the dugout, thanks to the man in form Jadeja, who got his first wicket of the day.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva tried to rebuild for the Sri Lankan side, but Jasprit Bumrah struck in the 34th over to bring an end to Mathews' inning at 22.

Sri Lanka crossed the 100-run mark but were dealt another blow when Ashwin got his second wicket of the day to get rid of De Silva who could score just 1 run.

Charith Asalanka (1 off 12) and Pathum Nissanka (26 off 75) remained unbeaten on the day at stumps, with Sri Lanka finishing on 108/4, still trailing a huge total of 466 runs.