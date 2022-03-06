IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's all-round act helps India defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

Team India continued their dominance over Sri Lanka as the hosts defeated their neighbouring nation by an innings and 222 runs in the Mohali Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ravindra Jadeja's excellent all-around display saw him score an iconic knock of 175* runs, and the 33-year-old also picked up nine wickets in the match to inflict a double whammy on Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the game, India had scored 574/8 after winning the toss, powered by Jadeja and Rishabh Pant's excellent batting. Sri Lanka in reply could only muster up a total of 174 runs before India enforced a follow-on and in the second time of asking, the visitors folded for a paltry 178 again, handing India a statement win.

On Day 3, Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka resumed the show for Sri Lanka at 108/4, when they trailed India by a huge total of 466 runs. With such a mountain to climb, it was always going to be difficult for the visitors, and the pressure clearly got to their batsmen.

Charith Asalanka was the first prey of Jasprit Bumrah on the third day, and after his dismissal, the Indian bowlers completed steamrolled over their opponents. While Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten, scoring a gritty 61 off 133 deliveries, a lack of support from the opposite end saw Sri Lanka struggle comprehensively.

After Asalanka's wicket, Niroshan Dickwella was the only batsman who could open his account, and he too could only score just 2 runs before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him. Jadeja then picked up three more wickets, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara were all dismissed for a duck by the Indian all-rounder.

The Sri Lankan side folded for 174, and India enforced a follow-on.

At the second bite of the cherry, the visitors couldn't fare any better as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opener Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck in the third over itself. That was the start of a flurry of wickets, as Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Dhananjaya de Silva were all sent back to the dugout before Sri Lanka had crossed the total of 100 runs.

With the team reeling once again, Niroshan Dickwella played a brave knock of 51* off 81 balls, but again, without proper support from the other end, wickets kept falling.

Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, and Suranga Lakmal were dismissed in quick succession which would prove to be the lethal blow for Sri Lanka.

India were able to dismiss the remaining batsmen on the third day itself, to register an impressive victory by an innings and 222 runs.