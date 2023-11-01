IND vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka Match 33

IND vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 33, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka.

India will face Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In previous meetings, India has consistently outperformed Sri Lanka. Their most recent clash in the Asia Cup Final resulted in a resounding 10-wicket victory for India, highlighting their dominance.

India enters this match as the undefeated leaders of the World Cup, having triumphed in all six of their matches. In their last game against England, they set a challenging target of 229 runs, losing only 9 wickets. The Indian bowlers showcased exceptional skill, limiting England to a mere 129 runs and securing a convincing 100-run victory.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka finds themselves in a challenging position, having only won two out of their six matches in this World Cup. They currently occupy the 7th position in the standings. In their previous encounter against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka suffered a setback, losing by 7 wickets.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 33

Date and Time: November 2, 2:00 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

Keepers: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (C), Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SL, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

