IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

The Sri Lankan players wore black armbands during their ODI World Cup match against India at Wankhede Stadium.

The Sri Lanka players made a poignant gesture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday during their World Cup 2023 match against India. They donned black armbands as a mark of respect for their beloved super fan, Percy Abeysekera, who recently passed away.

Abeysekera, a renowned Sri Lankan cricket enthusiast, sadly breathed his last in Colombo on Monday after battling a prolonged illness.

At the age of 87, he was affectionately known as Uncle Percy and had become a familiar face at stadiums during Sri Lanka matches. His vibrant costumes were a trademark, and he had been a part of the cricketing journey since the 1979 World Cup, attending all major cricket events except for the ongoing tournament in India.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) explained, "Sri Lanka players will wear black armbands during today's game vs. India to pay tribute to the late Percy Abeysekera, the legendary cheerleader. Abeysekera was an integral part of the game of cricket in Sri Lanka and did play a pivotal role from beyond the boundary line to support and motivate the players."

"His towering legacy spans across Sri Lanka’s pre- and post-test eras, and his name will remain etched forever among cricket lovers," the statement further added.

Abeysekera was renowned for his close associations with esteemed Sri Lankan cricketers such as Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Kumar Sangakkara. Additionally, he garnered popularity for his affiliations with Indian cricket icons like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Notably, Rohit Sharma even had the privilege of meeting Abeysekera at his residence in Colombo during the Asia Cup held earlier this year. Furthermore, Kohli extended an invitation to Abeysekera for an interaction within the Indian dressing room during India's tour to Sri Lanka in 2015.

