IND vs SL: 'New era of Indian cricket' - Fans rejoice as Rohit Sharma becomes India's Test captain

Rohit Sharma was named Team India's new Test skipper and netizens simply couldn't calm as flooded the micro-blogging site with memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Finally, the official announcement was made on Saturday, as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli to become India's new all-format skipper. After taking over the job from Kohli in T20I and ODI format, Rohit was handed the captaincy in Tests as well. 

His first assignment as India's skipper in the purest format will be against Sri Lanka when the neighbours come to tour the subcontinent from February 24 to March 16. 

Fans on Twitter, hence couldn't keep calm as they flocked to the micro-blogging platform which was flooded with memes and reactions. 

Many fans were happy that Rohit was leading a 'new era of Indian cricket' others shared relatable memes regarding the whole scenario. 

Here are some of the best reactions as Rohit took over as India's new Test skipper:

Since taking over as permanent captain, Rohit Sharma is yet to lose a single game for India, and they will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series before Sri Lanka come to tour the subcontinent.  

