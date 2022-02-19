IND vs SL: 'New era of Indian cricket' - Fans rejoice as Rohit Sharma becomes India's Test captain

Finally, the official announcement was made on Saturday, as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli to become India's new all-format skipper. After taking over the job from Kohli in T20I and ODI format, Rohit was handed the captaincy in Tests as well.

His first assignment as India's skipper in the purest format will be against Sri Lanka when the neighbours come to tour the subcontinent from February 24 to March 16.

Fans on Twitter, hence couldn't keep calm as they flocked to the micro-blogging platform which was flooded with memes and reactions.

READ| Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as Test skipper; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Sri Lanka Test squad

Many fans were happy that Rohit was leading a 'new era of Indian cricket' others shared relatable memes regarding the whole scenario.

Here are some of the best reactions as Rohit took over as India's new Test skipper:

They're dropped now, with that starts a new era of Indian test team under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. https://t.co/Eggod2uExC — Megavannan (@Megbyte123) February 19, 2022

They are coming to rule pic.twitter.com/gSlkgPCiu5 — HARISHREDDY08 (@harishreddy08) February 19, 2022

READ| James Faulkner calls PSL 'disgrace' accuses PCB of 'lies' amid payment issues

Rohit Sharma Right Now

How fast the life changes from being temporary captain to All Format Captain Of Indian Cricket Team pic.twitter.com/6Yhe66ooza — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) February 19, 2022

They use to call him temporary captain,

now he is the captain of Team India accross all formats

The rise of Captain Rohit Sharma #RohitSharma | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/sbdNfm95EG February 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma now captain in all 3 formats of the game. Result of our #MakeRohitIndianCaptain campaign of last 4 years. Ache Din of Indian Crickets Starts in #RohitEraBegins pic.twitter.com/zbrw9zE4Nx — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 19, 2022

Since taking over as permanent captain, Rohit Sharma is yet to lose a single game for India, and they will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series before Sri Lanka come to tour the subcontinent.