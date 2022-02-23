IND vs SL: Major setback for India as THESE players ruled out of series due to injury

Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from February 24, however, ahead of the first match the Men in Blue have been handed a body blow, as two key players have been ruled out of the T20I series due to injuries.

The two players are Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav. BCCI released a media advisory regarding the matter on Wednesday morning, confirming that the pair will miss the T20I leg of the Sri Lanka tour.

"Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka," read the release from BCCI.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," BCCI informed further.

Both Chahar and Yadav were key players for India, as they helped the hosts register two consecutive clean sweeps over West Indies recently.

Suryakumar had even won the player of the series in the T20I leg, and he had been adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' in the 3rd T20I.

The 31-year-old had scored 31*off 18 balls and 65 off 31 deliveries in the first and last game of the series and will be sorely missed against Sri Lanka. Similarly, Chahar was also crucial for India, given the fact that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had been rested for the West Indies tour.

Bumrah has returned for the T20Is against Sri Lanka and will serve as the deputy to Rohit Sharma.