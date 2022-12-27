Search icon
IND vs SL: Major boost for Team India, star all-rounder set to return after lengthy injury

Team India have received a massive boost ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series, with star all-rounder set to return from a lengthy injury layoff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in conversation with Rahul Dravid

Team India will welcome Sri Lanka to the subcontinent for their first challenge of the new year 2023. After beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series, a white-ball challenge awaits the Men in Blue, as they begin their road for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

Ahead of the T20I series, the hosts have received a major boost as Ravindra Jadeja is likely to mark his return to the international fore with Sri Lanka's tour of India. 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ace has been out through injury since the Asia Cup 2022, after which he underwent surgery and was ruled out for the T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, the 34-year-old shared a picture of himself wherein he reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. 

Jadeja has been recuperating from his injury in recent days and is expected to be named in the T20I squad for the next challenge for Team India according to a report in Cricbuzz. With skipper Rohit Sharma's thumb injury still troubling him, Hardik Pandya may be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Men in Blue. 

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli will be rested for the T20I series beginning on January 3, but they will be expected to return for the ODI leg given the ODI World Cup preparation. 

The same report also adds that Yash Dhull, India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain, who has been in sublime form in domestic cricket may also find a place in the squad. 

According to a recent report in InsideSport, Rishabh Pant may also be rested, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan set to be the two wicketkeeping choices. 

