IND vs SL: KL Rahul frustrated with dismissal, seen having words with umpire, see pic

KL Rahul seen having words with the umpire after his dismissal

Team India faced off against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Tuesday knowing that nothing less than a win would do. However, the Men in Blue were jolted with two body blows, as both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were sent back to the dressing room having scored (6) and (0).

Rahul's dismissal in particular was the most shocking one, and the 29-year-old was clearly not pleased with the umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari's decision. Even after the review, the third umpire couldn't find conclusive evidence of whether the ball had struck the bat or the pad first.

When ball tracking came up, the ball did hit the stumps, but the decision was the umpire's call, who had adjudged KL Rahul out. While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was disappointed with the same, Rahul was seen having some words with the umpire as he made his way back to the dressing room.

READ| 'Asia Cup nahi jaani chahiye': Shaheen Afridi tells Haris Rauf-Naseem Shah on video call, watch video

Check KL Rahul's reaction after dismissal:

Ridiculous decision, no conclusive evidence means the ball has hit the bat first. KL rahul being mad at the umpire . Poor umpiring pic.twitter.com/YLDvUnoUIl September 6, 2022

More to follow...