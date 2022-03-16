'Don't know what to say': Jasprit Bumrah BREAKS silence on fan breaching security to take selfie with Virat Kohli

In a minor security breach, three fans entered the playing area towards the end of the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka and one of them managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings when Kusal Mendis was taking treatment after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery. Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah recently broke his silence on the matter.

Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players. One of them was successful in his attempts to get a selfie with Kohli.

READ| 'Rohit is not my captain': Young fan demands Virat Kohli to become Test skipper again, pic goes viral - SEE

The fan took his mobile out and asked the senior batter for a selfie and Kohli, much to his delight, obliged.

The security personnel rushed towards the players and, after a bit of jostle, managed to get control of the fans. Jasprit Burmah was recently quizzed about the matter, upon which he stated that it's a security concern, and incidents like these are increasing in the sport.

"That is something we don't control, obviously the security concern is an issue. Suddenly, we realised that there were intruders but thankfully the officials intervened," said Bumrah.

READ| From being Virat Kohli's neighbour to having separate space for gymming, a look at Shreyas Iyer's posh Mumbai abode

He continued, "We don't know what to say about that, the craze of the game is very high and the fans get emotional sometimes."

Previously, a fan had managed to breach security and enter the field of play in the Mohali Test as well, which was Virat's 100th Test match.

India were able to beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the pink-ball Test to wrap up the series 2-0.