IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return to Team India squad; Rohit, Shami rested

Team India won both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies and are set to take on Sri Lanka in January next year for three-match T20I series.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector MSK Prasad on Monday (December 23) game an update about the possible inclusions and exclusions in the squad for the series.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad confirmed that opening batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be rested from the Indian squad for the upcoming series.

He also confirmed the return of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Shikhar Dhawan into the 'Men In Blue' side.

"For T20 series vs Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan have been brought back; Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami rested," Prasad said.

Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad: For T20 series vs Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan have been brought back; Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami rested pic.twitter.com/H8O4wfNain — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

He also expressed his delight with the plethora of players the selection committee currently has and claimed that the national side won't face any problems for at least the next 6-7 years.

"Indian cricket need not worry for the next 6-7 years, as we have substantial bench strength across all forms," he said.

Full schedule of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in January 2020:

1st T20I at Barasapara Cricket Ground, Guwahati - January 5

2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - January 7

3rd T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - January 10