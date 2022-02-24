IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer's fifties help India score 199, Sri Lanka need 200 to win

Team India have been in lethal form of late, and they were at their brilliant best once again in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Batting first in the series opener, India romped to a score of 199 runs in their respective 20 overs, thanks to fifties from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs in 32 balls to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history.

The skipper came out to open the innings alongside Kishan, who scored 89 runs in 56 balls while Iyer's explosive knock of 57 in 28 deliveries helped the hosts to punish slack fielding from Sri Lanka.

The visitors will have their work cut out to score 200 in their respective 20 overs to win the first game.

Shreyas Iyer's half-century helps India end up with a total of 199/2 in their 20 overs



Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss earlier in the day and opted to bowl first. India duly obliged as Rohit and Kishan came out to bat. The Mumbai Indians (MI) helped India get off to a fiery start as they struck 111 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit was bowled by Lahiru Kumara, which helped Sri Lanka break the dangerous partnership. Shreyas Iyer hence came out to bat, and he too joined the act as Kishan continued to go for the big hits.

After subdued performances in recent matches, Kishan was able to score 89 runs when his innings was brought to a halt by skipper Shanaka himself.

Iyer then took matters into his own hands and started to whack the ball around the stadium. He scored 57 runs, at a staggering strike rate of 203 to help India put up a handsome score of 199 runs.