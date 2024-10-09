Sri Lanka was dismissed for just 90 runs while chasing India's formidable target of 173.

India achieved its largest victory margin in Women's T20 World Cup history during the match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday. The Indian team secured a remarkable 82-run victory, surpassing their previous record of a 79-run win against Bangladesh in Sylhet during the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for just 90 runs while chasing India's formidable target of 173. Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana played pivotal roles in India's victory, each claiming three wickets.

