HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in 3rd T20I to secure series 2-0

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in 3rd T20I to secure series whitewash

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 11:29 PM IST

Team India registered a massive 78-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (January 10).

With this victory, the 'Men In Blue' also secured the three-match T20I series by 2-0 after the first match in Guwahati ended up in a washout.

Inchase of a mammoth target of 202 runs, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start ever as opener Danushka Gunathilaka was sent back to the dressing room in the very first over, by Jasprit Bumrah.

Gunathilaka's opening partner, Avishka Fernando, was dismissed right after him in the very next over.

The visitors kept losing more wickets with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera were also sent back to the pavilion by Navdeep Saini. 

It was when Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews came out to bat, Sri Lanka managed to find some stability. The Lankan duo managed to knit together a 68-run partnership before spinner Washington Sundar dismissed Mathews (31).

Shardul Thakur came into the attack in the 14th over and dismissed two Sri Lanka batsmen in the over.

First, it was Dasun Shanaka who got dismissed after a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort from Thakur. Then it was Wanindu Hasaranga's turn who lost his wicket through a run-out.

Sri Lanka failed to build any sort of momentum and were all out for 123 runs.

Indian bowlers were in top form as Saini, Thakur and Sundar bagged three wickets and two wickets each respectively.

Upon winning the toss, Lasith Malinga welcomed India to bat first.

Openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan handed Team India a tremendous start, knitting together a partnership of 97 runs for the first wicket.

Both openers also secured their half-centuries before Dhawan was dismissed by Lakshan Sandakan while batting on 52.

Sanju Samson came in and shot a massive six from the first ball he faced before losing his wicket being declared LBW off Wanindu Hasaranga's delivery.

Sandakan was the only Sri Lanka bowler who was in top form in Pune as he removed Rahul (54) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in the 14th over, bagging his three wickets for his troubles.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey provided India steadied the ship for India and formed a 42-run partnership.

Kohli was dismissed for 26 runs in the 18th over after a brilliant runout play from the visitors. Washington Sundar was sent back for a DUCK by Lahiru Kumara in the very next ball as well.

Shardul Thakur and Pandey then kept raining hell on the Lankan bowlers, adding 34 runs on the board to help India set a challenging target of 202 runs for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: India 201/6 (KL Rahul 54, Shikhar Dhawan 52, Lakshan Sandakan 3-35) defeated Sri Lanka 123 (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Angelo Mathews 31, Navdeep Saini 3-28) by 78 runs.

