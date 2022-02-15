IND vs SL: BCCI revises schedule for T20Is and Test series – Check new dates here

The schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka was revised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (February 15). The Sri Lanka tour of India, comprising a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series, was earlier slated to begin from February 25 with the first test match. The series will now commence with the T20Is instead from from February 24.

The three T20Is on February 24, 26, and 27 will be followed by the 2-match Test series from February 25. The test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

As per BCCI's new schedule, Lucknow will be hosting the first T20I and the next two matches will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test is now scheduled from March 4 to 8 and the venue is Mohali. The second Test, a Day/Night match, will be played from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru. Earlier, Sri Lanka was slated to lock horns with India from February 25 in the first Test of the series in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the T20Is were scheduled to start from March 13 before the revised schedule was announced on Tuesday.

