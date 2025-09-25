Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

For India, this game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and test their bench strength before the title clash. Having won all their matches so far, the Men in Blue have demonstrated their dominance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
Having already secured a spot in the finals of the Asia Cup 2025, India is set to face Sri Lanka, who have been eliminated from contention for the championship match, in a dead rubber Super 4 encounter at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday. This match holds no significance as the outcomes for both teams are already determined.

India, facing scrutiny over their fluctuating batting lineup, will aim to establish consistency by minimizing frequent changes before the crucial final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka can utilize this opportunity to give playing time to other team members before returning home. India will compete against the winner of the Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the final on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know in preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 18th Match (A1 v B1)

Date & Time: Sep 26, 06:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match take place? 

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Friday, September 26, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. 

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match be played?  

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.  

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match?  

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.  

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?  

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

