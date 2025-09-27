IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pathum Nissanka’s century in vain as India win in Super Over thriller
Sri Lanka mounted a phenomenal chase, anchored by a spectacular hundred from Pathum Nissanka. He shared a crucial 127-run second-wicket partnership with Kusal Perera (58 off 32 balls), putting Sri Lanka in a winning position.
In a dramatic climax to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting Super Over, after the match finished in a tie with both teams locked on 202 runs.
India, batting first, posted a challenging target of 203, propelled by a blistering 61 off 31 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma and an unbeaten 49 from Tilak Varma. The total was a record high for the tournament this year, but Sri Lanka responded with a sensational chase, anchored by a magnificent maiden T20I century from opener Pathum Nissanka, who smashed 107 off 58 deliveries.
The match went down to the final ball, with Sri Lanka needing three runs to win. They managed a double, forcing the tournament's first Super Over.
In the one-over eliminator, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered a masterclass, dismissing centurion Nissanka with the first ball and then conceding just two runs before the second wicket fell, ending Sri Lanka's turn at the crease with only 2/2.
Chasing a minuscule target of 3, India comfortably sealed the victory, although the result had no bearing on the final standings, as India had already secured their spot in the final against Pakistan. The thrilling contest, however, served as excellent preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of the summit clash on Sunday.
