IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list with fifty against Sri Lanka in Super 4 clash

His consistent, aggressive batting has been crucial to India’s Super Four campaign as they prepare for the final against Pakistan. Sharma’s feat places him among cricketing greats like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav, who have also scored three fifties in a row for India in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma made history by registering his third consecutive half-century in the Asia Cup 2025 during India’s Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday. The Punjab all-rounder’s consistent performance matched the record held by Virat Kohli, who achieved three consecutive T20I fifties for India against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand back in 2012. “I was just doing my job. I have said before as well that I do not think much (while going into bat) and go with the flow. If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the power play (going) for my team,” Abhishek said after India’s win over Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Several other Indian players such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer have also scored fifty-plus runs in three consecutive T20I innings, but Abhishek’s impressive feat in the continental tournament firmly places him among the elite. He has been the tournament’s top run-scorer, showing explosive batting, including smashing 16 sixes, the highest number in a single Asia Cup edition. His aggressive style has provided India with flying starts in every match, making him one of the standout performers of Asia Cup 2025.

The record of most consecutive T20I fifties by Indian batsmen now reads:

Abhishek Sharma - 3 (2025)*

Virat Kohli - 3 (2012, 2014, 2016)

Rohit Sharma - 3 (2018)

KL Rahul - 3 (2020, 2021)

Suryakumar Yadav - 3 (2022, 2023)

Shreyas Iyer - 3 (2022)

Abhishek’s form is a significant boost for India as they prepare for the Asia Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan. With his aggressive and fearless batting, he continues to establish himself as a key player for India’s future in international T20 cricket. Fans and experts alike will be eagerly watching whether Abhishek can extend his record-breaking streak and continue his sensational run in the tournament.

