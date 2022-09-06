IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

IND vs SL

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in their upcoming match of Asia Cup 2022. The IND vs SL match will take place on September 6 (Tuesday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

On Sunday, India suffered their first defeat in the Asia Cup. Pakistan clinched a five-wicket victory in the game to kick off their Super 4 campaign on a promising note. Mohammad Nawaz was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-around show.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, outclassed Afghanistan by four wickets in their opening Super 4 encounter.

Rohit Sharma is the skipper of India in Asia Cup 2022 while Dasun Shanaka leads Sri Lanka. India was part of group A during the group stage and defeated Pakistan and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka was part of group B and lost to Afghanistan but defeated Bangladesh.

When will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 6.

Where will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.