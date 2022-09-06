Headlines

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash in Dubai

Know all the details about the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and India in Dubai on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in their upcoming match of Asia Cup 2022. The IND vs SL match will take place on September 6 (Tuesday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. 

On Sunday, India suffered their first defeat in the Asia Cup. Pakistan clinched a five-wicket victory in the game to kick off their Super 4 campaign on a promising note. Mohammad Nawaz was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-around show.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, outclassed Afghanistan by four wickets in their opening Super 4 encounter.

READ: Aakash Chopra changes Twitter display pic in support of Arshdeep Singh after Indian pacer faces abuse

Rohit Sharma is the skipper of India in Asia Cup 2022 while Dasun Shanaka leads Sri Lanka. India was part of group A during the group stage and defeated Pakistan and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka was part of group B and lost to Afghanistan but defeated Bangladesh.

When will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 6.

Where will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

READ: Babar Azam is always 'keen to learn', Virat Kohli heaps praise on Pakistan skipper

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming?

Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

