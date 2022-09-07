IND vs SL: Arshdeep Singh abused by fan while boarding team bus, watch his reaction

Arshdeep Singh reacts after fans abuse him while boarding bus

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing the wrath of a section of fans who have been targeting him ever since he missed the catch of Asif Ali during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday. The youngster has been on the receiving end of plenty of hatred, and another shocking incident happened with Arshdeep on Tuesday, after India's six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

After the end of the India, Sri Lanka game in Dubai, players were making their way to the bus, when one fan was standing nearby. He was watching all the players take their seats in the bus, but as soon as Arshdeep was walking towards the bus, the fans abused the Indian pacer, and came up with some hateful words.

A couple of Indian journalists including Vimal Kumar were standing there, and while Arshdeep himself stopped and stared at the fan who abused him, he chose not to react to the same. However, the Indian journalists confronted the fan and shortly after the security personnel intervened and asked the Indian fan to go away.

This whole incident was caught on camera, and the clip is going viral all over social media.

Watch:

Arshdeep had been facing plenty of hate but until so far, it was all limited to social media, however, this was the first incident that a fan actually gathered the courage to confront the Indian bowler, however, he was taught quite a lesson by the Indian journalists at the scene.

Meanwhile, talking about Team India, the Men in Blue will return to action again on Thursday, but their qualification for Asia Cup 2022 final hangs in balance. Rohit Sharma and Co need Afghanistan to beat Pakistan on Wednesday to remain alive in the race for the final.