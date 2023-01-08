IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins Rohit Sharma in elusive list with stunning century at Rajkot

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav delivered another T20I gem on Saturday in Rajkot, as he stunned cricket fans and the Sri Lankan bowling attack with his incredible strokes as he raced to a century in just 45 deliveries.

Suryakumar has joined Indian full-time skipper Rohit Sharma as the only Indian to score three or more tons in the game's shortest format.

SKY is only the fifth player (fourth from a full-member nation) to achieve the three-figure mark three times in his career. While Rohit has four tons, he has now joined Czech Republic's S Davizi, New Zealand's Colin Munro, and great Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in having three tons in the game's shortest format.

Suryakumar is one of six Indian male cricketers to score 100 runs in the game's shortest format. Suryakumar's three century have all come in the space of six months. In July, he hit a century against England, and in November, he hit a century against New Zealand. This is his first ton on home turf. KL Rahul is the only Indian with multiple T20I tons, aside from Rohit and Suryakumar.

Most Hundreds in T20I Internationals:

Rohit Sharma - 4

Suryakumar Yadav - 3

Glenn Maxwell - 3

Colin Munro - 3

S Davizi - 3

Suryakumar displayed his 360-degree skill once more, hitting sixes and boundaries on all four corners of the park to help India get close to a big total.

He smashed eight sixes and six boundaries to achieve his half-century with two overs remaining in the innings, propelling India above the 200-run mark.

His shots were packed of power, class, and elegance, and he continued to impress global cricket viewers with his improvisation and skill.

Suryakumar Yadav finished unbeaten on 112 off 51 deliveries, hitting 9 sixes and 7 boundaries, helping India post a mammoth total of 228. Rahul Tripathi got the side off to a great start with a 16-ball 35, while Shubman Gill hit 46 from 36 balls.

