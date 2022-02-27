IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

Shreyas Iyer made sure to continue his good form as he smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls helping India defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I in Dharamshala on Saturday.

As the two sides are set to face each other again on Sunday for the third and final T20I, India will be aiming to make it three clean sweeps in a row at the same venue.

Chasing 184, India had got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Later Ishan Kishan could also not manage to put much runs on the board. However, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja ensured a comfortable victory for the Men in Blue.

With the win in the second game, India also sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a game to go.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I:

When and what time will the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on February 27 (Sunday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Which channel will telecast the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.