IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bat first, Axar Patel replaces Jayant Yadav

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's good spell with the toss continued as he won yet another toss and chose to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There's just one change in the Indian team as Axar Patel makes his much-awaited return after injury.

Jayant Yadav makes way for Axar. Sri Lanka also have made two changes to their lineup. The hosts will be hoping to win the day-night Test match and seal yet another series.

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

India: R Sharma (c), M Agarwal, H Vihari, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, M Shami, J Bumrah

Sri Lanka: D Karunaratne (c), L Thirimanne, K Mendis, A Mathews, D De Silva, C Asalanka, N Dickwella (wk), S Lakmal, L Embuldeniya, V Fernando, P Jayawickrama