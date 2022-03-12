Search icon
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bat first, Axar Patel replaces Jayant Yadav

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in Bengaluru and he's chosen to bat first in the day-night Test match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's good spell with the toss continued as he won yet another toss and chose to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There's just one change in the Indian team as Axar Patel makes his much-awaited return after injury. 

Jayant Yadav makes way for Axar. Sri Lanka also have made two changes to their lineup. The hosts will be hoping to win the day-night Test match and seal yet another series. 

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

India: R Sharma (c), M Agarwal, H Vihari, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, M Shami, J Bumrah

Sri Lanka: D Karunaratne (c), L Thirimanne, K Mendis, A Mathews, D De Silva, C Asalanka, N Dickwella (wk), S Lakmal, L Embuldeniya, V Fernando, P Jayawickrama

 

