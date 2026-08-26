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IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 4 as Sri Lanka reach 229/6, lead India by 16 runs

Rain forced early stumps on Day 4 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test after Sri Lanka reached 229/6, taking a 16-run lead. India enforced the follow-on in the opening session but Sri Lanka's lower order resisted to keep the match alive before bad weather ended play.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 4 as Sri Lanka reach 229/6, lead India by 16 runs
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Rain brought a premature end to Day 4 of the second Test in Colombo on August 26. India, led by Shubman Gill, enforced the follow-on after dismissing Sri Lanka for 290 taking a solid 213-run lead after the first innings. Sri Lanka responded well, though and pushed back during the third session. They reached 229 for 6 ending the day 16 runs ahead before the weather forced the players off.

In the first half hour after tea Manav Suthar picked up key wickets removing Dhananjaya de Silva and Pasindu Sooriyabandara who had scored an impressive 92. Saransh Jain then chipped in sending Niroshan Dickwella back. Despite the pressure Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha managed to hold firm. As rain rolled in late in the session Sri Lanka were four down. A brief break seemed manageable but the rain only got heavier and by 4:47 PM officials had called stumps.

India had built a commanding position with a first-innings total of 503 for 9 thanks to centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. They kept the pressure on taking two Sri Lankan wickets late on Day 3 then continued to apply the squeeze on the fourth day. Manav Suthar, showing good form from the last match took three wickets with Prasidh Krishna matching his performance. Sonal Dinusha provided some resistance for Sri Lanka, notching his second Test century with a determined 103. Pasindu Sooriyabandara also made an impact, scoring 80. He started Day 4 with aggressive intent but was the last man out as Sri Lanka finished 14 short of avoiding the follow-on. Saransh Jain making his debut picked up two wickets both on Day 4.

In Sri Lanka’s second innings Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja gave India an early edge. The hosts having put up only 290 in their first effort, never really found their footing. Trying to counterattack, Sri Lanka batted with intent but stumbled. Siraj removed Lahiru Udara early. Jadeja followed up by bowling debutant Kamil Mishara. At lunch, India had a 130-run cushion and plenty to feel good about.

After the break, Sri Lanka fought back. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis kept their cool under pressure steering the team through a testing spell while also scoring briskly. Their 115-run partnership brought some stability. Prasidh Krishna finally broke it, dismissing Mendis for 55. By the end of the second session Sri Lanka had added 116 runs in 34 overs losing just one wicket. Going into the third session Pasindu remained unbeaten on 90 keeping Sri Lankan hopes alive.

Also read| Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

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