IND vs SL 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

After having won the first game of the Test series comfortably, India will be looking to do the same when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd match as well. The 2nd Test is all set to be a day-night pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

The series is part of the World Test Championships (WTC) which saw Sri Lanka slip to the 3rd position in the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 matches. As for India, they remain at the 5th spot with 5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws.

Talking about the sides, the outgoing Suranga Lakmal has 8 wickets from two pink-ball Tests that he has played at an excellent average of 19.13.

As far as India is concerned, Virat Kohli's last international century had come in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. In the first pink-ball Test (Kolkata), Indian spinners did not get any wicket, however, in the next one (Ahmedabad), the trio of Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar together took 19 of the 20 wickets.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test:

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on March 12 (Saturday) at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya