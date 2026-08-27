IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw in Colombo, remain 5th in WTC rankings

India won the two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw. Sonal Dinusha hit an unbeaten 133 to help Sri Lanka hold on while Shubman Gill’s India remained fifth in the World Test Championship rankings.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka wrapped up in a draw with Sonal Dinusha finishing unbeaten on 133. Sri Lanka reached 429 for 9 after being forced to follow on. India took the series 1-0 yet they still sit at fifth place in the World Test Championship standings.

The final day's play began at 9:45 AM after rain cut things short on Day 4. Sri Lanka looked solid from the start. Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha put on more than 100 runs together without losing a wicket that morning, controlling the session with a balanced mix of defense and aggression.

Things finally shifted after lunch. India quickly removed Nuwantha for 46 then got rid of Prabath Jayasuriya for just 2. Still, Dinusha kept grinding at the crease. He reached his second century of the match, his third of the series, and refused to let India gain the upper hand.

Starting the day with a lead of only 16 runs, Sri Lanka moved ahead in no time, thanks to Dinusha and Nuwantha. That pair, who ended Day 4 together, kept the scoreboard moving and didn’t take unnecessary risks. The lead soared past 100, and their partnership did too. India’s bowling looked flat. Both the spinners and pacers struggled to make any impact, even with the new ball.

After lunch, things started to click for India. Manav Suthar ended the 112-run stand by dismissing Nuwantha. Prabath Jayasuriya tried to dig in, but Ravindra Jadeja sent him back. Yet Dinusha held firm. He countered with sweeps and reverse sweeps, making sure Sri Lanka stayed on top. By tea, their lead had ballooned to 170, all but sealing the draw with just one session left.

For India, Suthar and Jadeja shared the wickets but the afternoon brought a new worry: Jadeja had to leave the field mid-over with an injury.

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