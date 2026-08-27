FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nepal Flash Floods: Former DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy, wife among 31 pilgrims stranded in Tibet

Nepal Flash Floods: Former DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy, wife among

Tukaram Mundhe reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff haven't yet replied to FDA notice: 'We are watching'

Tukaram Mundhe reveals SRK, Ajay, Tiger haven't yet replied to FDA notice

Cold Drink Tax: Why Fanta in UK has less sugar than in India? Expert explains

Cold Drink Tax: Why Fanta in UK has less sugar than in India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw in Colombo, remain 5th in WTC rankings

India won the two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw. Sonal Dinusha hit an unbeaten 133 to help Sri Lanka hold on while Shubman Gill’s India remained fifth in the World Test Championship rankings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw in Colombo, remain 5th in WTC rankings
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka wrapped up in a draw with Sonal Dinusha finishing unbeaten on 133. Sri Lanka reached 429 for 9 after being forced to follow on. India took the series 1-0 yet they still sit at fifth place in the World Test Championship standings.

The final day's play began at 9:45 AM after rain cut things short on Day 4. Sri Lanka looked solid from the start. Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha put on more than 100 runs together without losing a wicket that morning, controlling the session with a balanced mix of defense and aggression.

Things finally shifted after lunch. India quickly removed Nuwantha for 46 then got rid of Prabath Jayasuriya for just 2. Still, Dinusha kept grinding at the crease. He reached his second century of the match, his third of the series, and refused to let India gain the upper hand.

Starting the day with a lead of only 16 runs, Sri Lanka moved ahead in no time, thanks to Dinusha and Nuwantha. That pair, who ended Day 4 together, kept the scoreboard moving and didn’t take unnecessary risks. The lead soared past 100, and their partnership did too. India’s bowling looked flat. Both the spinners and pacers struggled to make any impact, even with the new ball.

After lunch, things started to click for India. Manav Suthar ended the 112-run stand by dismissing Nuwantha. Prabath Jayasuriya tried to dig in, but Ravindra Jadeja sent him back. Yet Dinusha held firm. He countered with sweeps and reverse sweeps, making sure Sri Lanka stayed on top. By tea, their lead had ballooned to 170, all but sealing the draw with just one session left.

For India, Suthar and Jadeja shared the wickets but the afternoon brought a new worry: Jadeja had to leave the field mid-over with an injury.

Also read| India's 12-match New Zealand tour sees massive ticket rush; 26,000 sold in 48 hours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal Flash Floods: Former DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy, wife among 31 pilgrims stranded in Tibet
Nepal Flash Floods: Former DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy, wife among
Tukaram Mundhe reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff haven't yet replied to FDA notice: 'We are watching'
Tukaram Mundhe reveals SRK, Ajay, Tiger haven't yet replied to FDA notice
Nepal Flash Floods: 288 Indians still uncontactable, 21 rescued; MEA issues fresh update
Nepal Floods: 288 Indians still uncontactable, 21 rescued; MEA issues update
IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw in Colombo, remain 5th in WTC rankings
IND vs SL 2nd Test: India win series 1-0 as Sri Lanka hold on for draw
China hits back at Nepal's claim on Himalayan floods, says 'accusation helps nothing'
China hits back at Nepal's claim on Himalayan floods
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement