IND vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Sri Lanka match in Bengaluru

After winning the first Test, India will be locking horns with Sri Lanka in the 2nd match in the day-night game. Sri Lanka was outclassed by a relentless Indian attack that had picked up 16 wickets on Day 3 of the Mohali Test to go 1-0 up in the series.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished with a 9-wicket haul and even added 175 runs with the bat as he headed a comprehensive victory.

The series is part of the World Test Championships (WTC) which saw Sri Lanka slip to the 3rd position in the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 matches. As for India, they remain at the 5th spot with 5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to put up another dominating performance and whitewash the opposition. The pink ball Test will also be skipper Rohit Sharma's 400th international during this pink ball test.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka – 2nd Test in Bengaluru

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Embuldeniya

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Jayant Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Embuldeniya

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 02:00 PM IST and will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 12. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya