IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Step-by-step guide to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Pune

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their first assignment of the new year 2023 as they gear up to welcome the Asia Cup 2022 champs to the subcontinent. Having last played against each other in March 2022, the two neighbours will come face to face again as they begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023.

While India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series, Dasun Shanaka's men drew the ODI series at home 1-1 against Afghanistan back in November.

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series begins on January 3, with the first match scheduled to be played in Mumbai, after which both sides will travel to Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium for the 2nd T20I. Tickets for the 2nd T20I were available on the BookMyShow app, and here's our step-by-step guide to book tickets for the same.

When do India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I ticket sales begin?

The ticket sales for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I began on December 27.

How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Fans can hurry up and grab their tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I through the PayTM and BookMyShow apps since the matches will be completely sold out. Fans can go into the PayTM and BookMyShow app or website and look for the IND vs SL 2nd T20I option.

One can choose the price for the stands available since the cost differs depending on the location of the stands.

After entering your personal details like name, address and others, make the payment and the tickets will be made available.

What is the ticket price for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Ticket pricing starts from Rs 800 for the East Stand, up to 1100 for South Upper Level 3, and Rs 1750 for North East, North West, South East, and South West stands. The pricing for North stand was Rs 2000, while the tickets for South Pavilion stand A and B were kept the highest at Rs 3500.