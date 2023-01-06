IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka levels series 1-1 with 16-run win; Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav fifties in vain

Axar and SKY almost got India home but the visitors held on

Despite late heroics from Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav, India was defeated by Sri Lanka by a margin of 16 runs on Thursday, leveling the series 1-1. The Indian bowlers had a bad day, bowling seven no-balls, with Arshdeep Singh bowling four of them.

Sri Lanka got off to a flying start after a quiet first over in which Arshdeep Singh gave 19 runs while bowling three no balls. Kusal Mendis was smashing Indian spinners all around the stadium and swiftly reached fifty as Sri Lanka raced to 80 runs in 8.2 overs.

The first breakthrough came when Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Mendis in front of the stumps. Umran Malik bowled Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who quickly returned to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva also fell swiftly as the visitors' innings slowed and they were reduced to 110 for four in 13.4 overs.

Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka would then take the attack to the bowlers, with the latter scoring Sri Lanka's quickest T20I fifty.

The Indian bowlers struggled with discipline yet again, bowling seven no balls as Shanaka led his team to 206 runs off 20 overs.

The Indian innings got off to the worst possible start as Ishan Kishan was dismissed with only 12 runs on the board. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi, who was making his debut for India, were also out in consecutive deliveries as the hosts were reduced to 21 for 3 in 2.1 overs.

With the score at 34 for four, Karunaratne claimed the key wicket of Pandya, leaving India in deep difficulty. Deepak Hooda also lost to Wanindu Hasaranga in an attempt to heighten the ante.

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, opted to take matters into their own hands by dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling.

In Hasaranga's third over, the tandem struck four sixes, with Axar hitting three of them. Suryakumar joined the party and began hitting some powerful smashes as both men approached their fifties, with the southpaw achieving the milestone in just 20 balls.

Madushanaka would next dismiss Suryakumar to bring the celebration to a close, with India needing 58 runs in the final four overs. Shivam Mavi, on the other hand, joined in the action with some lusty strikes.

Rajitha produced a tight over in the 19th but conceded a boundary at the end leaving India needed 21 from six balls. Shanaka bowled the final over and took the wicket of Axar, who scored 65, to secure the victory and tie the series.

The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.



Scorecard

