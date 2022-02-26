Search icon
IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bowl first at Dharamshala

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in the second T20I against Sri Lanka and he chose that India will bowl first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

After defeating Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first match, India have won the toss in the second match of the series, as skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first at the picturesque Dharamshala Stadium. Team India are unchanged, which means the onus will be on the openers, Rohit and Ishan once again.

Sri Lanka have made two changes to their lineup in a bid to try and mark a comeback into the series. A win for India today will wrap up the series, while the visitors will hope for a better outcome than the previous meeting. 

Here is how the two teams are lining up:

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer, S Samson, D Hooda, V Iyer, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Sri Lanka: P Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, B Fernando, P Jayawickrama

